Electric Vehicle Zone (EVZ) One Day Volume Hits $301,083.00

Electric Vehicle Zone (CURRENCY:EVZ) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 4th. Electric Vehicle Zone has a market cap of $20.29 million and approximately $301,083.00 worth of Electric Vehicle Zone was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Electric Vehicle Zone coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0458 or 0.00000124 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Electric Vehicle Zone has traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002708 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002606 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.71 or 0.00066865 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $111.40 or 0.00301392 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $88.90 or 0.00240517 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $442.67 or 0.01197629 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003679 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36,949.65 or 0.99967146 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Electric Vehicle Zone Coin Profile

Electric Vehicle Zone’s total supply is 8,420,257,832 coins and its circulating supply is 442,733,056 coins. The official website for Electric Vehicle Zone is www.evzlife.com . Electric Vehicle Zone’s official message board is blog.naver.com/zin_life

Buying and Selling Electric Vehicle Zone

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electric Vehicle Zone directly using U.S. dollars.

