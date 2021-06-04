Electricité de France (OTCMKTS:ECIFF) Shares Down 10.9%

Electricité de France S.A. (OTCMKTS:ECIFF)’s share price dropped 10.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $14.25 and last traded at $14.25. Approximately 10,600 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,078% from the average daily volume of 900 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.00.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.39.

Electricité de France Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ECIFF)

ElectricitÃ© de France SA, an integrated energy company, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, supply, and trading of energy services in France, the United Kingdom, Italy, and internationally. It generates electricity through nuclear, fossil fuel, hydro, solar, wind, biomass, biogas, tidal, geothermal, and cogeneration plants.

