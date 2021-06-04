Electrocomponents (OTCMKTS:EENEF) Earns “Overweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of Electrocomponents (OTCMKTS:EENEF) in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating on shares of Electrocomponents in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Get Electrocomponents alerts:

EENEF stock opened at $14.38 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.67. Electrocomponents has a 52 week low of $12.05 and a 52 week high of $14.38.

Electrocomponents plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products in Northern Europe, Southern Europe, Central Europe, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It provides industrial interconnect and test industrial automation and control, board-level electronics, and single-board computing products; and tools, consumables, and facilities maintenance products, such as personal protective equipment, site safety products, and 3D printing products.

Recommended Story: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Electrocomponents Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electrocomponents and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.