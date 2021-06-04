Electroneum (ETN) Tops 1-Day Volume of $398,987.00

Electroneum (CURRENCY:ETN) traded down 9.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 4th. Electroneum has a market cap of $168.35 million and approximately $398,987.00 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Electroneum has traded down 2.4% against the US dollar. One Electroneum coin can currently be bought for $0.0094 or 0.00000026 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Beldex (BDX) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000163 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000011 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 32.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000020 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Electroneum Coin Profile

Electroneum (CRYPTO:ETN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 30th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,869,345,234 coins. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Electroneum’s official message board is electroneum.com/blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “ETN is a store of value that can be used to purchase everyday items, from bread and milk to mobile phone top-ups. When used in conjunction with the Electroneum mobile application, users can transfer ETN to anyone in an instant, either in person or remotely. “

Electroneum Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

