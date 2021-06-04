Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Insider Sells $112,192.20 in Stock

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) insider Laura Miele sold 785 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.92, for a total transaction of $112,192.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,032 shares in the company, valued at $5,149,693.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of EA opened at $141.99 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $140.70. Electronic Arts Inc. has a one year low of $110.15 and a one year high of $150.30. The company has a market cap of $40.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.65, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The game software company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.18. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.98%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EA shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Electronic Arts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Electronic Arts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.81.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 81.3% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 223 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 2,566.7% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 240 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 72.9% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 230 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. 88.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

