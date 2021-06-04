Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $4.25 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Elevate Credit, Inc. offer online credit solutions to non-prime consumers. The Company offers online installment loans and lines of credits. Its products include credit building, financial wellness programs, credit reporting, free credit monitoring and online financial literacy videos and tools. Elevate Credit, Inc. is based in Forth Worth, United States. “

Separately, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Elevate Credit from $4.90 to $5.60 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

NYSE ELVT opened at $4.09 on Monday. Elevate Credit has a 12 month low of $1.35 and a 12 month high of $4.90. The company has a market cap of $146.23 million, a P/E ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 2.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.30.

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.22. Elevate Credit had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 34.11%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Elevate Credit will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jason Harvison sold 8,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.52, for a total transaction of $30,004.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 410,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,446,674.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Tyler W. K. Head sold 299,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.16, for a total transaction of $947,905.20. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,281,720 shares of company stock valued at $7,772,117. Insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ELVT. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Elevate Credit in the 1st quarter worth about $126,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Elevate Credit in the 4th quarter worth about $123,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Elevate Credit by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,353,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,401,000 after purchasing an additional 78,800 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Elevate Credit in the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Elevate Credit by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 504,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 29,727 shares during the last quarter. 36.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Elevate Credit, Inc provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States. It offers unsecured online installment loans, lines of credit, and credit cards. Its products include Rise, an installment loan product; Elastic, a line of credit product; and Today Card, a credit card product.

