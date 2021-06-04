Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Stock Position Lowered by Holistic Financial Partners

Holistic Financial Partners trimmed its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,798 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and accounts for about 8.7% of Holistic Financial Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Holistic Financial Partners’ holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $13,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 162.3% during the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on LLY. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $217.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $232.00 to $227.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $228.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Eli Lilly and presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.75.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 125,284 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total transaction of $26,270,801.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 110,422,933 shares in the company, valued at $23,154,584,820.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Jackson P. Tai purchased 1,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $182.84 per share, for a total transaction of $249,759.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,089,063.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 235,544 shares of company stock worth $48,331,546 in the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of LLY stock opened at $202.70 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $190.67. The company has a market capitalization of $194.39 billion, a PE ratio of 30.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.25. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $129.21 and a fifty-two week high of $218.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 132.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.88%.

Eli Lilly and announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Eli Lilly and Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Further Reading: What is a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.