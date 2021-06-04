Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 305 shares during the quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 66.8% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.66% of the company’s stock.

EMR has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Emerson Electric presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.00.

Shares of NYSE:EMR traded up $1.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $98.69. 7,571 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,784,567. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.26. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $58.67 and a 12-month high of $97.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $92.89.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 12.47%. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.38%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

