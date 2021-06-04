Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Shares Bought by Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,946 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,667 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,769,242 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $214,874,000 after purchasing an additional 7,869,487 shares during the period. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 10.2% in the first quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 26,072,781 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $200,239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420,309 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,556,962 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,342,000 after purchasing an additional 267,068 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 27.9% in the first quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 4,368,708 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $33,552,000 after purchasing an additional 952,957 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 1,340.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,788,268 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,094,000 after purchasing an additional 3,525,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.57% of the company’s stock.

ET has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of Energy Transfer from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI raised shares of Energy Transfer from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.43.

In other news, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.14 per share, for a total transaction of $50,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Ray W. Washburne bought 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.53 per share, for a total transaction of $1,906,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 123,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,181,052.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ET opened at $10.49 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.36 billion, a PE ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 2.52. Energy Transfer LP has a fifty-two week low of $4.98 and a fifty-two week high of $10.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.95. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The company had revenue of $17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.32) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.153 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.83%. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -338.89%.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,340 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

