Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Shares Sold by Keystone Financial Group

Keystone Financial Group lessened its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 2.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 53,711 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,408 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ET. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,769,242 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $214,874,000 after buying an additional 7,869,487 shares during the period. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Energy Transfer by 10.2% in the first quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 26,072,781 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $200,239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420,309 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Energy Transfer by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,556,962 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,342,000 after purchasing an additional 267,068 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its position in Energy Transfer by 27.9% during the first quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 4,368,708 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $33,552,000 after buying an additional 952,957 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Energy Transfer by 1,340.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,788,268 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,094,000 after buying an additional 3,525,200 shares during the last quarter. 37.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

In other news, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.14 per share, for a total transaction of $50,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ray W. Washburne acquired 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.53 per share, with a total value of $1,906,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 123,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,181,052.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ET stock opened at $10.49 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 2.52. Energy Transfer LP has a twelve month low of $4.98 and a twelve month high of $10.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.95. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 7.60%. The business had revenue of $17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.32) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.153 per share. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is -338.89%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Energy Transfer from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Piper Sandler upgraded Energy Transfer from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. UBS Group upped their price target on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Energy Transfer in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Energy Transfer has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.43.

Energy Transfer Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,340 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

Featured Story: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET).

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.