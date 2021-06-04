Enghouse Systems (TSE:ENGH) Price Target Lowered to C$67.00 at Scotiabank

Enghouse Systems (TSE:ENGH) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$69.00 to C$67.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 26.56% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$80.00 price target on shares of Enghouse Systems in a research note on Friday. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Enghouse Systems from C$83.00 to C$70.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on Enghouse Systems from C$84.00 to C$80.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th.

Shares of ENGH traded down C$0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$52.94. The company had a trading volume of 50,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,233. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.94 billion and a PE ratio of 28.66. Enghouse Systems has a 52-week low of C$51.53 and a 52-week high of C$80.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$56.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.78.

In other news, Director Pierre Lassonde acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$17.23 per share, for a total transaction of C$344,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at C$344,500.

Enghouse Systems Company Profile

Enghouse Systems Limited develops enterprise software solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interactive Management Group and Asset Management Group. The Interactive Management Group segment provides customer interaction software and services to facilitate remote work, enhance customer service, increase efficiency, and manage customer communications across various types of interactions, including voice, email, web chats, text, and video.

