Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) Shares Gap Up to $37.87

Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $37.87, but opened at $39.12. Enova International shares last traded at $39.12, with a volume of 1 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ENVA shares. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $44.00 target price (up previously from $32.00) on shares of Enova International in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Enova International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on Enova International from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 8.56 and a quick ratio of 8.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.29.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $1.05. Enova International had a return on equity of 39.35% and a net margin of 45.70%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Enova International, Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO David Fisher sold 27,951 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.77, for a total transaction of $999,807.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 529,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,928,053.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Sean Rahilly sold 1,430 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $50,050.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 89,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,127,705. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,341 shares of company stock valued at $1,575,335 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Enova International during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Enova International during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Enova International by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,846 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Enova International during the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Enova International during the 1st quarter valued at about $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

Enova International Company Profile (NYSE:ENVA)

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services in the United States, Brazil, Australia, and Canada. The company offers installment loans; line of credit accounts; receivables purchase agreements; income share agreements; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan.

