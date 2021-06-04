Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) Shares Gap Up to $37.87

Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $37.87, but opened at $39.12. Enova International shares last traded at $39.12, with a volume of 1 shares changing hands.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ENVA shares. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $44.00 target price (up previously from $32.00) on shares of Enova International in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Enova International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on Enova International from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 8.56 and a quick ratio of 8.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.29.
In other news, CEO David Fisher sold 27,951 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.77, for a total transaction of $999,807.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 529,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,928,053.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Sean Rahilly sold 1,430 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $50,050.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 89,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,127,705. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,341 shares of company stock valued at $1,575,335 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Enova International during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Enova International during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Enova International by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,846 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Enova International during the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Enova International during the 1st quarter valued at about $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.32% of the company’s stock.
Enova International Company Profile (NYSE:ENVA)
Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services in the United States, Brazil, Australia, and Canada. The company offers installment loans; line of credit accounts; receivables purchase agreements; income share agreements; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan.
