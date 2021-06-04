Entera Bio (ENTX) & The Competition Head-To-Head Contrast

Entera Bio (NASDAQ: ENTX) is one of 197 publicly-traded companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Entera Bio to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Entera Bio and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Entera Bio $370,000.00 -$9.98 million -6.18 Entera Bio Competitors $606.09 million $28.84 million 22.05

Entera Bio’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Entera Bio. Entera Bio is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

Entera Bio has a beta of 1.63, meaning that its share price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Entera Bio’s competitors have a beta of 1.32, meaning that their average share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

8.3% of Entera Bio shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.9% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by institutional investors. 16.8% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Entera Bio and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Entera Bio -3,448.54% -243.01% -135.04% Entera Bio Competitors -22,823.65% -121.85% -32.54%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Entera Bio and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Entera Bio 0 0 2 0 3.00 Entera Bio Competitors 1112 4419 9742 185 2.58

Entera Bio presently has a consensus price target of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 223.53%. As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 41.84%. Given Entera Bio’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Entera Bio is more favorable than its competitors.

Summary

Entera Bio competitors beat Entera Bio on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Entera Bio

Entera Bio Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of orally delivered large molecule therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidates include the EB612, an oral parathyroid hormone product candidate, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism; and EB613 that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis. It is also developing EB613 for the treatment of non-union fractures. The company has a research collaboration and license agreement with the Amgen Inc. for the development and discovery of clinical candidates in the field of inflammatory disease and other serious illnesses. Entera Bio Ltd. was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Jerusalem, Israel.

