Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 14,757 Shares of Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO) by 7.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 211,967 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,757 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pearson were worth $2,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Pearson by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 40,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Pearson by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 618,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,681,000 after purchasing an additional 38,902 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Pearson in the 4th quarter worth about $161,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Pearson by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 5,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Pearson by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PSO. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Pearson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pearson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Pearson in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Pearson in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Pearson in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

NYSE PSO opened at $11.87 on Friday. Pearson plc has a 52 week low of $6.13 and a 52 week high of $12.37. The stock has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.44.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.1885 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. This is a positive change from Pearson’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.08. Pearson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 102.70%.

Pearson plc provides educational materials and learning technologies. The company operates in four segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North America Courseware, and International. It provides test development, processing, and scoring services to governments, educational institutions, corporations, and professional bodies.

