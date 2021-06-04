Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,031 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Credit Acceptance were worth $2,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smead Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Credit Acceptance by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 89,177 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,124,000 after buying an additional 7,464 shares during the last quarter. RV Capital GmbH raised its position in Credit Acceptance by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. RV Capital GmbH now owns 213,695 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $76,979,000 after buying an additional 16,395 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Credit Acceptance in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Credit Acceptance in the 1st quarter worth about $2,450,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in Credit Acceptance by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 15,590 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,396,000 after buying an additional 4,197 shares during the last quarter. 67.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CACC. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Credit Acceptance from $377.00 to $399.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Credit Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $390.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $374.60.

Credit Acceptance stock opened at $385.26 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $399.36. The company has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.21. Credit Acceptance Co. has a 52-week low of $266.74 and a 52-week high of $539.00. The company has a current ratio of 35.08, a quick ratio of 35.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $11.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.93 by $3.89. The business had revenue of $451.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.90 million. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 40.83%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 41.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

