Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 1,520 Shares of PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,703 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,520 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PRA Health Sciences were worth $2,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 15.3% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 565 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 1,078.7% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 884 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,208 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences during the first quarter worth $177,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences during the first quarter worth $208,000. 94.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Michael J. Bonello sold 2,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.77, for a total transaction of $341,544.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,228 shares in the company, valued at $3,206,653.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PRAH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $159.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Truist cut shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $196.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. PRA Health Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.67.

PRAH stock opened at $169.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.96 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. PRA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.79 and a 12-month high of $175.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $165.15.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.03. PRA Health Sciences had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 20.49%. The firm had revenue of $933.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $863.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that PRA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

