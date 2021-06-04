Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 19,153 Shares of Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) by 16.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,153 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Arbor Realty Trust worth $2,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABR. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Arbor Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,628,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $6,871,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 845,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,993,000 after acquiring an additional 238,687 shares during the period. Delphi Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Delphi Financial Group Inc. now owns 495,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,027,000 after acquiring an additional 153,238 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $1,749,000. 42.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABR opened at $18.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 22.03 and a current ratio of 22.03. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.40 and a fifty-two week high of $18.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 1.92.

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.15. Arbor Realty Trust had a net margin of 86.52% and a return on equity of 19.57%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.38%. This is a boost from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ABR shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $17.50 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arbor Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Arbor Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.75.

In related news, Director William C. Green purchased 3,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.60 per share, for a total transaction of $59,594.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 113,361 shares in the company, valued at $1,881,792.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Arbor Realty Trust Profile

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in real estate-related bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

