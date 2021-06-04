Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 32,050 Shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) by 41.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,050 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $2,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. RiverFront Investment Group LLC raised its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 4.2% during the first quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 4,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Hourglass Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 11,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 80,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,648,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. 80.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Molson Coors Beverage stock opened at $59.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Molson Coors Beverage has a 12-month low of $32.11 and a 12-month high of $61.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.00.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a negative net margin of 6.54% and a positive return on equity of 5.91%. On average, research analysts forecast that Molson Coors Beverage will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

TAP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $52.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $43.00 price target (down from $45.00) on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.08.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020. Molson Coors Beverage Company was founded in 1774 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

