Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 805 Shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 805 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.08% of Rush Enterprises worth $2,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RUSHA. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in Rush Enterprises by 57.6% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 14,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 5,138 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Rush Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth about $375,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Rush Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth about $899,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Rush Enterprises by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 109,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,546,000 after purchasing an additional 35,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Rush Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth about $667,000. 72.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Rush Enterprises news, COO Michael Mcroberts sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.06, for a total transaction of $172,725.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 12,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $567,597.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RUSHA opened at $46.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 19.44, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.75 and a 12 month high of $51.98.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 10.99%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.29%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RUSHA. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Rush Enterprises from $42.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rush Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Rush Enterprises Profile

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

