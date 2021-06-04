EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA cut its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 96.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,952 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 581,649 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its position in EOG Resources by 1,136.4% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 544 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 483 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in EOG Resources by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,095 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

In other EOG Resources news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 8,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $740,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,562,725. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 6,223 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.98, for a total transaction of $466,600.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 119,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,936,416.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,830 shares of company stock valued at $2,096,666 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EOG opened at $86.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 868.19, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.40. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.22 and a 52 week high of $87.41.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The energy exploration company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.18. EOG Resources had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 113.01%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EOG. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $72.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Monday, March 22nd. TD Securities increased their price target on EOG Resources from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, US Capital Advisors downgraded EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.40.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

