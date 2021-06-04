EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 30,638 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 317,254 shares.The stock last traded at $481.46 and had previously closed at $474.99.

Several equities research analysts have commented on EPAM shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on EPAM Systems from $460.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on EPAM Systems from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Citigroup boosted their target price on EPAM Systems from $415.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on EPAM Systems from $507.00 to $517.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, VTB Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $425.00 target price on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $445.50.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $445.92. The company has a current ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $27.03 billion, a PE ratio of 79.30, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.38.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $780.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.88 million. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 12.57%. EPAM Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Arkadiy Dobkin sold 42,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.88, for a total transaction of $20,522,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,361,893 shares in the company, valued at $657,630,891.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gary C. Abrahams sold 375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.00, for a total value of $181,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $816,508. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,381 shares of company stock valued at $28,479,569. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in EPAM Systems by 2.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,401,029 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,349,154,000 after buying an additional 82,512 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in EPAM Systems by 264.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 912,136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $361,835,000 after buying an additional 661,754 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in EPAM Systems by 1.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 826,337 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $327,801,000 after buying an additional 9,676 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in EPAM Systems by 50.5% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 798,920 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $316,924,000 after buying an additional 268,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in EPAM Systems by 6.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 629,514 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $249,349,000 after buying an additional 40,503 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Georgia, East Asia, Southeast Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

