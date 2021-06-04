Equal (EQL) Price Hits $0.0037 on Top Exchanges

Equal (CURRENCY:EQL) traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 3rd. During the last week, Equal has traded 30.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Equal coin can currently be bought for $0.0037 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. Equal has a total market cap of $1.49 million and approximately $33,690.00 worth of Equal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Equal Profile

Equal (CRYPTO:EQL) is a coin. It was first traded on December 19th, 2017. Equal’s total supply is 675,259,060 coins and its circulating supply is 405,842,550 coins. The official message board for Equal is medium.com/@EqualToken . The official website for Equal is equal.tech . The Reddit community for Equal is /r/equaltoken_io . Equal’s official Twitter account is @equaltoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EQUAL aims to facilitate products and services that are powered, funded or incentivised through the EQUAL ERC-20 token which is powered by the Ethereum Network. “

Equal Coin Trading

