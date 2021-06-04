Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-one analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $832.06.

A number of research firms have commented on EQIX. TheStreet upgraded shares of Equinix from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays upped their target price on Equinix from $861.00 to $867.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Cowen dropped their price objective on Equinix from $864.00 to $811.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Mizuho raised their target price on Equinix from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Equinix in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

In other news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $711.35, for a total transaction of $711,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,708,742.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sara Baack sold 250 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $750.00, for a total value of $187,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,137,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,450 shares of company stock valued at $1,041,842 in the last three months. Company insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EQIX. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Equinix during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Equinix by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,768,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 139.5% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 1,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Equinix stock opened at $777.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Equinix has a 1-year low of $586.73 and a 1-year high of $839.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $711.81. The company has a market cap of $69.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 170.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.28.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.03 by ($4.29). The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 5.85%. Equinix’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Equinix will post 24.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a $2.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Equinix’s payout ratio is 46.37%.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

