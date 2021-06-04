Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) Director William Spiegel Sells 8,055 Shares of Stock

Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) Director William Spiegel sold 8,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.87, for a total value of $385,592.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,173,868.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Essent Group stock opened at $47.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.82. Essent Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $30.75 and a 12 month high of $54.22. The stock has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.33.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.01). Essent Group had a net margin of 41.10% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The firm had revenue of $244.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Essent Group Ltd. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. This is a positive change from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.53%.

Several analysts have issued reports on ESNT shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Essent Group from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Essent Group from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Essent Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ESNT. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Essent Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Essent Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Essent Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Essent Group by 671.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Essent Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $163,000. 93.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Essent Group Company Profile

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services.

