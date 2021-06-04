Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Shares Sold by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) by 6.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 532 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its holdings in Essential Utilities by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 8,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Essential Utilities by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,402,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,763,000 after buying an additional 275,782 shares during the last quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Essential Utilities by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 74,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,351,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Essential Utilities by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 6,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp lifted its holdings in Essential Utilities by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 6,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WTRG opened at $47.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.54. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.28 and a 12-month high of $48.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.53.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $583.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $700.00 million. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 23.27%. Equities research analysts forecast that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.251 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.29%.

Separately, Barclays increased their target price on Essential Utilities from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Essential Utilities has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.50.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

