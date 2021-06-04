EthereumX (ETX) Market Cap Tops $180,162.21

EthereumX (CURRENCY:ETX) traded down 13% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 3rd. One EthereumX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, EthereumX has traded down 20.1% against the US dollar. EthereumX has a total market cap of $180,162.21 and $475.00 worth of EthereumX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get EthereumX alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002650 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002626 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.40 or 0.00067243 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $118.79 or 0.00314459 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 35.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.48 or 0.00252751 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $429.69 or 0.01137436 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003603 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,704.65 or 0.99807976 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.36 or 0.00032728 BTC.

EthereumX Coin Profile

EthereumX’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 87,225,579 coins. The official website for EthereumX is etxco.com . EthereumX’s official Twitter account is @ETXCOINOFFICIAL

EthereumX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EthereumX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EthereumX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EthereumX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EthereumX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EthereumX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.