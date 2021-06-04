Ethverse (ETHV) Reaches One Day Volume of $57,988.00

Ethverse (CURRENCY:ETHV) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 3rd. In the last week, Ethverse has traded 14.2% lower against the dollar. Ethverse has a total market cap of $800,548.42 and approximately $57,988.00 worth of Ethverse was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethverse coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0736 or 0.00000189 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethverse Profile

ETHV is a coin. Its launch date was August 1st, 2020. Ethverse’s total supply is 39,968,836 coins and its circulating supply is 10,878,562 coins. The official website for Ethverse is ethverse.com . Ethverse’s official Twitter account is @ethverse and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ethverse’s official message board is medium.com/ethverse

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethverse is an open, interactive, and decentralized virtual universe built using the Minecraft gaming engine and Ethereum blockchain. Ethverse users own and trade land and assets within the world. Ethverse allows users to engage in immersive experiences and monetize assets & services. “

Ethverse Coin Trading

