Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) Shares Acquired by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) by 120.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,313 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Everest Re Group in the fourth quarter valued at $99,290,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Everest Re Group by 443.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 345,992 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $80,994,000 after acquiring an additional 282,365 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Everest Re Group by 634.1% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 224,928 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $55,739,000 after acquiring an additional 194,289 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new stake in Everest Re Group in the first quarter valued at $39,585,000. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in Everest Re Group by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,356,704 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $551,682,000 after acquiring an additional 128,957 shares in the last quarter. 74.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO John P. Doucette sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.29, for a total value of $1,391,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,997,706.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Everest Re Group stock opened at $257.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $262.40. The company has a market capitalization of $12.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a one year low of $193.02 and a one year high of $281.27.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $6.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.61 by $1.88. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 4.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 25.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be given a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.11%.

RE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Everest Re Group from $316.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $305.00 in a report on Sunday, March 28th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Everest Re Group from $275.00 to $287.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $262.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Everest Re Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.00.

Everest Re Group Profile

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, and the United Kingdom.

