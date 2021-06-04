Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Receives $33.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.00.

EXEL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Exelixis from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Exelixis from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Exelixis in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Exelixis from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th.

In other news, CMO Gisela Schwab sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total value of $2,538,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan M. Garber sold 40,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total value of $944,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 52,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,244,144.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 389,248 shares of company stock valued at $9,473,595 in the last three months. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,588,494 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $353,001,000 after purchasing an additional 3,947,225 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Exelixis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,911,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Exelixis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,321,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Exelixis by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,662,211 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $234,061,000 after acquiring an additional 1,894,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 67.7% during the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 2,364,698 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,419,000 after purchasing an additional 954,852 shares during the period. 82.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EXEL opened at $22.19 on Tuesday. Exelixis has a 1 year low of $18.18 and a 1 year high of $27.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.07.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. Exelixis had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 3.47%. The firm had revenue of $270.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. Exelixis’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Exelixis will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

