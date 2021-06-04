Express (NYSE:EXPR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Express (NYSE:EXPR) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Express had a negative net margin of 33.55% and a negative return on equity of 265.49%.

Express stock opened at $5.24 on Friday. Express has a 52-week low of $0.57 and a 52-week high of $13.97. The company has a market cap of $347.19 million, a P/E ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.71.

Get Express alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EXPR shares. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Express from $3.50 to $4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th.

In related news, COO Matthew C. Moellering sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 717,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,589,735. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Express Company Profile

Express, Inc offers apparel and accessories for women and men for various occasions under the Express brand. The company sells its products through its eCommerce website, express.com; and mobile app, as well as franchisees Express locations in Latin America. As of January 30, 2021, it operated 570 stores in 46 states across the United States, as well as in Puerto Rico.

See Also: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.