Express (NYSE:EXPR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Express (NYSE:EXPR) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Express had a negative net margin of 33.55% and a negative return on equity of 265.49%.

EXPR opened at $5.24 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.71. The firm has a market cap of $347.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.82. Express has a 52 week low of $0.57 and a 52 week high of $13.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.82.

Get Express alerts:

EXPR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Express from $3.50 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

In other news, COO Matthew C. Moellering sold 100,000 shares of Express stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 717,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,589,735. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Express Company Profile

Express, Inc offers apparel and accessories for women and men for various occasions under the Express brand. The company sells its products through its eCommerce website, express.com; and mobile app, as well as franchisees Express locations in Latin America. As of January 30, 2021, it operated 570 stores in 46 states across the United States, as well as in Puerto Rico.

Featured Story: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.