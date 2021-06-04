Extendicare (TSE:EXE) Hits New 12-Month High at $8.23

Extendicare Inc. (TSE:EXE)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$8.23 and last traded at C$8.19, with a volume of 11143 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$8.16.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on EXE shares. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Extendicare from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Laurentian Bank of Canada upped their target price on Extendicare to C$8.25 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Extendicare to C$8.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Extendicare from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Laurentian raised their target price on Extendicare from C$7.00 to C$8.25 in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$8.18.

The company has a market capitalization of C$728.14 million and a PE ratio of 13.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$7.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 436.07.

Extendicare (TSE:EXE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$322.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$306.90 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Extendicare Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.90%. Extendicare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.56%.

Extendicare Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care (LTC) services; retirement living services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as contract and consulting services to third parties.

