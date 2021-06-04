F-star Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSTX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

F-star Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSTX) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.33.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FSTX. Laidlaw initiated coverage on F-star Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on F-star Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on F-star Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised F-star Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of F-star Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ:FSTX traded down $0.29 on Friday, reaching $6.61. 109,907 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,420. The stock has a market cap of $128.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 1.80. F-star Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.88 and a 52-week high of $15.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.83.

F-star Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FSTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.16) by $0.08. Analysts expect that F-star Therapeutics will post -2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in shares of F-star Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co purchased a new position in F-star Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in F-star Therapeutics by 76.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 7,994 shares during the last quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in F-star Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI purchased a new stake in shares of F-star Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000. 20.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

F-star Therapeutics Company Profile

F-star Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company develops tetravalent bispecific antibodies for cancer therapy. Its medicines are used in immuno-oncology treatments. The company's principal product candidate is FS118, is currently being evaluated in a proof-of-concept Phase 2 trial in PD-1/PD-L1 acquired resistance head and neck cancer patients.

