Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) CRO David B. Fischer Sells 10,145 Shares

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) CRO David B. Fischer sold 10,145 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.00, for a total transaction of $3,357,995.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 25,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,292,212. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ FB opened at $326.04 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $311.55. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $207.11 and a 12-month high of $333.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $924.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.30.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The business had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on FB shares. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $370.93.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the third quarter worth $251,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth $2,201,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at $615,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Facebook by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,984 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its position in Facebook by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 2,895 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. 65.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

