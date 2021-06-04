Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd

Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd lowered its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 33.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,806 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 8,921 shares during the quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd’s holdings in Facebook were worth $5,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FB. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,388 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Proem Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,287,000. Shaker Investments LLC OH raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 11,186 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after buying an additional 4,616 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 34,379 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $10,126,000 after buying an additional 3,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 28,951 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,526,000 after buying an additional 5,375 shares during the last quarter. 65.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 63,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.69, for a total transaction of $20,805,087.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 10,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.00, for a total value of $3,357,995.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 25,052 shares in the company, valued at $8,292,212. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,893,503 shares of company stock worth $579,939,899 over the last 90 days. 14.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FB opened at $326.05 on Friday. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $207.11 and a one year high of $333.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $924.50 billion, a PE ratio of 27.94, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $311.55.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 35.74%. The company had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.18 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FB. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price target on Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Cowen lifted their price target on Facebook from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Facebook from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Facebook from $360.00 to $414.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, KGI Securities began coverage on Facebook in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $370.93.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

