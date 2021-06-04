FansTime Trading Down 2% Over Last 7 Days (FTI)

FansTime (CURRENCY:FTI) traded down 4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 4th. FansTime has a total market capitalization of $1.00 million and $276,819.00 worth of FansTime was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, FansTime has traded down 2% against the dollar. One FansTime coin can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.65 or 0.00078271 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00004409 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.60 or 0.00026229 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002733 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002735 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $365.43 or 0.00998327 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,589.65 or 0.09806568 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.83 or 0.00051438 BTC.

FansTime Coin Profile

FTI is a coin. Its genesis date was July 14th, 2018. FansTime’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,850,000,000 coins. FansTime’s official website is fanstime.org . FansTime’s official Twitter account is @FansTime_FTI and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FTI is an official encrypted digital currency in the FansTime ecosystem based on the launch of FansTime Chain. FTI is the official token for any transaction conducted in the ecosystem and the backbone economic system of the ecosystem. In the future, the FansTime community will launch the community motivation system and all the participants in the community will be given equal access to FTI “

Buying and Selling FansTime

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FansTime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FansTime should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FansTime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

