Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) is Must Asset Management Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Must Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) by 30.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,197 shares during the period. Farfetch accounts for approximately 2.7% of Must Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Must Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Farfetch were worth $3,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Farfetch by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,925,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,547,628,000 after buying an additional 13,737,367 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Farfetch by 352.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,483,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,626,079,000 after purchasing an additional 19,850,348 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Farfetch by 3.5% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,172,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,417,000 after purchasing an additional 477,362 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Farfetch during the fourth quarter valued at about $514,600,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Farfetch by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,166,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,295,000 after purchasing an additional 551,468 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Farfetch alerts:

Shares of FTCH stock opened at $48.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 3.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Farfetch Ltd has a 52-week low of $13.95 and a 52-week high of $73.87.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $485.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.79 million. Farfetch had a negative net margin of 150.27% and a negative return on equity of 1,281.44%. Farfetch’s revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Farfetch from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Farfetch from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Farfetch from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.00.

Farfetch Profile

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: Fibonacci Channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH).

Receive News & Ratings for Farfetch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farfetch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.