Feellike Price Down 0.1% Over Last 7 Days (FLL)

Feellike (CURRENCY:FLL) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 4th. One Feellike coin can currently be bought for about $0.0097 or 0.00000026 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Feellike has a total market cap of $17,318.48 and approximately $4.00 worth of Feellike was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Feellike has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002716 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002584 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.71 or 0.00067056 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $109.40 or 0.00296833 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $88.84 or 0.00241065 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $407.07 or 0.01104538 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003674 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,800.91 or 0.99855195 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Feellike Profile

Feellike’s total supply is 10,068,891 coins and its circulating supply is 1,785,468 coins. The official message board for Feellike is medium.com/@feellikeofficial . Feellike’s official Twitter account is @FLLcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Feellike’s official website is feelliketimetraveler.com

Feellike Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feellike directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Feellike should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Feellike using one of the exchanges listed above.

