Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS) Shares Bought by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,011 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FDIS. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 90.6% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 3,620 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $286,000. Vicus Capital raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 101,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,275,000 after buying an additional 2,738 shares during the period. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 10,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA FDIS opened at $77.55 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has a one year low of $48.86 and a one year high of $81.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.81.

