Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) CFO Sells $1,412,352.80 in Stock

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) CFO Anthony Park sold 30,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.60, for a total transaction of $1,412,352.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:FNF opened at $46.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.29 and a 1-year high of $47.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.97.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.28. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 23.66%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.97%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hudson Value Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the fourth quarter worth $2,747,000. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 72,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,851,000 after buying an additional 14,800 shares in the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 541,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,185,000 after buying an additional 7,245 shares in the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 160.7% in the fourth quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 29,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,136,000 after buying an additional 17,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 5.5% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. 78.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FNF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.33.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

