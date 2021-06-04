Fifth Third Bancorp Trims Stake in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Fifth Third Bancorp trimmed its stake in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 83.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,979 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 75,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 11,034 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 19,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 3,199 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the 1st quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NLY opened at $9.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.99. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.26 and a 1-year high of $9.47. The company has a market capitalization of $13.17 billion, a PE ratio of 3.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.23.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 184.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.34%. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

NLY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet upgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Saturday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.78.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

