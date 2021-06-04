Financial Advocates Investment Management Invests $41,000 in Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTT)

Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,629 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OPTT. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Ocean Power Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ocean Power Technologies by 5,866,606.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 880,006 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,367,000 after purchasing an additional 879,991 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ocean Power Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ocean Power Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $153,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ocean Power Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $92,000. 7.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ocean Power Technologies alerts:

OPTT opened at $2.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.80 million, a PE ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 2.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.52. Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.42 and a fifty-two week high of $7.30.

Ocean Power Technologies (NASDAQ:OPTT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 5th. The energy company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.32 million for the quarter. Ocean Power Technologies had a negative net margin of 933.25% and a negative return on equity of 38.34%.

Ocean Power Technologies Company Profile

Ocean Power Technologies, Inc develops and commercializes proprietary systems that generate electricity by harnessing the renewable energy of ocean waves in North and South America, Europe, and Asia. It offers PB3 PowerBuoy system that generates power for use independent of the power grid in remote offshore locations.

Recommended Story: What defines an oversold asset?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OPTT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTT).

Receive News & Ratings for Ocean Power Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocean Power Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.