Financial Advocates Investment Management Purchases Shares of 11,152 ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ)

Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SQQQ. IMC Chicago LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 229.2% during the fourth quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 1,067,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,202,000 after acquiring an additional 743,093 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 1,851.4% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 570,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,663,000 after acquiring an additional 541,417 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the fourth quarter worth about $2,277,000. DRW Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the fourth quarter worth about $1,883,000. Finally, Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the first quarter worth about $1,050,000.

NASDAQ:SQQQ opened at $11.47 on Friday. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a one year low of $10.44 and a one year high of $47.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.57.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

