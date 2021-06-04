Financial Analysis: Cincinnati Bell (NYSE:CBB) vs. Chorus (OTCMKTS:CHRYY)

Chorus (OTCMKTS:CHRYY) and Cincinnati Bell (NYSE:CBB) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Chorus has a beta of 0.52, indicating that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cincinnati Bell has a beta of 0.39, indicating that its stock price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500.

90.9% of Cincinnati Bell shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of Cincinnati Bell shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Chorus and Cincinnati Bell’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chorus N/A N/A N/A Cincinnati Bell -1.55% N/A -0.91%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Chorus and Cincinnati Bell, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chorus 0 0 0 0 N/A Cincinnati Bell 0 1 0 0 2.00

Cincinnati Bell has a consensus target price of $15.50, suggesting a potential upside of 0.58%. Given Cincinnati Bell’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Cincinnati Bell is more favorable than Chorus.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Chorus and Cincinnati Bell’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chorus $610.79 million 3.29 $33.12 million N/A N/A Cincinnati Bell $1.56 billion 0.50 -$55.60 million ($0.36) -42.81

Chorus has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cincinnati Bell.

Summary

Chorus beats Cincinnati Bell on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Chorus Company Profile

Chorus Limited provides fixed line communications infrastructure services in New Zealand. It offers phone and broadband services over copper and fiber networks for residential and business customers; and very high-speed digital subscriber line broadband services. The company also provides colocation services. Chorus Limited was founded in 2008 and is based in Wellington, New Zealand.

Cincinnati Bell Company Profile

Cincinnati Bell Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides diversified telecommunications and technology services to residential and business customers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Entertainment and Communications, and IT Services and Hardware. The Entertainment and Communications segment offers data services, including high-speed Internet access, data transport, and interconnection services, as well as metro-Ethernet products; and voice local services, such as consumer long distance, digital trunking, and switched access services, as well as other value-added services, including caller identification, voicemail, call waiting, and call return services. This segment also provides video services comprising entertainment channels, including digital music, local, movie, and sports programming with high-definition channels, parental controls, HD DVR, and video on-demand. In addition, this segment undertakes wiring projects for business customers; and offers advertising, directory assistance, maintenance, and information services. The IT Services and Hardware segment provides consulting services consisting of IT staffing and project-based engagements, including engineering and installation of voice, connectivity and IT technologies, development of digital application solutions, and staff augmentation; and hosted solutions comprising converged IP communications platforms of data, voice, video, and mobility applications. This segment also offers cloud services, such as virtual data center, storage, backup, disaster recovery, SLA-based monitoring and management, cloud computing, and cloud consulting services; and consulting services, including IT staffing, consulting, and emerging technology solutions. In addition, it sells infrastructure hardware and maintenance contracts as well as installation projects. The company was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio.

