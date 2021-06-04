Financial Analysis: Teradata (NYSE:TDC) versus Certara (NASDAQ:CERT)

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) and Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Teradata and Certara’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Teradata $1.84 billion 2.92 $129.00 million $0.60 81.50 Certara $243.53 million 16.13 -$49.40 million ($0.32) -80.25

Teradata has higher revenue and earnings than Certara. Certara is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Teradata, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Teradata and Certara, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Teradata 2 3 5 0 2.30 Certara 0 3 3 0 2.50

Teradata presently has a consensus price target of $38.63, indicating a potential downside of 21.01%. Certara has a consensus price target of $35.40, indicating a potential upside of 37.85%. Given Certara’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Certara is more favorable than Teradata.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

92.1% of Teradata shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.5% of Certara shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Teradata shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.8% of Certara shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Teradata and Certara’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Teradata 0.74% 29.91% 5.37% Certara N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Teradata beats Certara on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Teradata Company Profile

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hybrid cloud analytics software provider. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data warehouse and analytics platform. Its business consulting services include consulting services for organizations to establish an analytic vision, identify and operationalize analytical opportunities, enable an analytical ecosystem architecture, and ensure their analytical infrastructure delivers value, as well as support and maintenance services. The company serves various industries comprising financial services, government, healthcare, manufacturing, retail, telecommunications, and travel/transportation. It operates in the Americas; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and the Asia Pacific and Japan. The company primarily sells and markets its solutions and services through a direct sales force. Teradata Corporation was incorporated in 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Certara Company Profile

Certara Inc. provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development. The company also provides related technology-enabled services to guide its customers' new drugs through the regulatory submission process and into the market. Its technology-enabled services include mechanistic biosimulation, empirical biosimulation, drug development and regulatory strategy, clinical pharmacology, model-based meta-analysis, regulatory writing and medical communications, regulatory operations, and market access. The company serves biopharmaceutical companies, and academic and government institutions. It has operations in the United States, Canada, Spain, Luxembourg, Portugal, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, the Netherlands, Denmark, Switzerland, Italy, Poland, Japan, the Philippines, India, and Australia. Certara Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey.

