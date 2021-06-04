Financial Comparison: Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) versus Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) and Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

93.7% of Commvault Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.7% of Okta shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Commvault Systems shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.6% of Okta shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Commvault Systems has a beta of 0.72, meaning that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Okta has a beta of 0.96, meaning that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Commvault Systems and Okta’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Commvault Systems -4.28% 7.93% 3.73% Okta -35.18% -30.90% -6.51%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Commvault Systems and Okta, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Commvault Systems 0 1 6 0 2.86 Okta 0 7 12 0 2.63

Commvault Systems currently has a consensus target price of $71.14, indicating a potential downside of 6.37%. Okta has a consensus target price of $271.35, indicating a potential upside of 28.77%. Given Okta’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Okta is more favorable than Commvault Systems.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Commvault Systems and Okta’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Commvault Systems $723.47 million 4.83 -$30.95 million $0.82 92.66 Okta $835.42 million 33.10 -$266.33 million ($1.41) -149.45

Commvault Systems has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Okta. Okta is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Commvault Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Commvault Systems beats Okta on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Commvault Systems

Commvault Systems, Inc. provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. It offers Commvault Complete Backup & Recovery, a backup and recovery solution for enterprises; and Commvault HyperScale Technology, an add-on for Commvault Complete that delivers an on-premises, cloud-like infrastructure to support scale-out secondary storage. The company also provides Commvault Orchestrate, an automated service delivery technology that enables users to provision, sync, and validate data in various environments for IT needs, such as disaster recovery testing, development testing operations, and workload migrations; Commvault Venture Â- Hedvig, a storage platform provides multi-protocol support required across block, file, and object storage with native application, hypervisor, container, and cloud integration; and Commvault Venture Â- Metallic offers software-as-a-service backup and recovery solutions; and Commvault Activate, a solution, which allow customers to comply with privacy regulations. In addition, it sells appliances that integrate the software with hardware for use in a range of business needs and use cases; and offers professional and customer support services. The company sells its software and related services directly through its sales force to large enterprises, small and medium sized businesses, and government agencies, as well as indirectly through its network of value-added resellers, systems integrators, corporate resellers, and original equipment manufacturers. It licenses its software applications to customers in the banking, insurance and financial services, government, healthcare, pharmaceuticals and medical services, technology, legal, manufacturing, utility, and energy industries. The company has strategic relationships with Atos, Cisco, Citrix, Fujitsu, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Microsoft, Oracle, SAP, Netapp, Amazon Web Services, and VMware. Commvault Systems, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Tinton Falls, New Jersey.

About Okta

Okta, Inc. provides identity management platform for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials. It also provides Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure; and Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications. In addition, the company offers customer support and training, and professional services. Okta, Inc. sells its products directly to customers through sales force, as well as through channel partners. The company was formerly known as Saasure, Inc. Okta, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

