Financial Contrast: Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) vs. PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX)

Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) and PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation and risk.

Dividends

Oasis Petroleum pays an annual dividend of $1.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. PHX Minerals pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. PHX Minerals pays out 80.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. PHX Minerals has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Oasis Petroleum and PHX Minerals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oasis Petroleum 3 3 6 0 2.25 PHX Minerals 0 1 4 0 2.80

Oasis Petroleum currently has a consensus target price of $18.06, suggesting a potential downside of 80.03%. PHX Minerals has a consensus target price of $2.82, suggesting a potential downside of 14.65%. Given PHX Minerals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe PHX Minerals is more favorable than Oasis Petroleum.

Profitability

This table compares Oasis Petroleum and PHX Minerals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oasis Petroleum N/A N/A N/A PHX Minerals -33.52% 1.23% 0.78%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

83.3% of Oasis Petroleum shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.2% of PHX Minerals shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Oasis Petroleum shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of PHX Minerals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Oasis Petroleum and PHX Minerals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oasis Petroleum $1.08 billion 1.69 -$3.69 billion N/A N/A PHX Minerals $28.97 million 3.46 -$23.95 million $0.05 66.00

PHX Minerals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Oasis Petroleum.

Summary

PHX Minerals beats Oasis Petroleum on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Oasis Petroleum Company Profile

Oasis Petroleum Inc., an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production(E&P), and Midstream segments. The E&P segment engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties. The Midstream segment offers midstream services, such as natural gas gathering, compression, processing and, gas lift supply; crude oil gathering, terminaling, and transportation; produced and flowback water gathering, and disposal; and water distribution. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 401,766 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin; and 24,396 net leasehold acres in the Permian Basin, as well as approximately 152.2 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated net proved reserves. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas to refiners, marketers, and other purchasers that have access to pipeline and rail facilities. Oasis Petroleum Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

PHX Minerals Company Profile

PHX Minerals Inc. operates as a natural gas and oil mineral company in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It owns approximately 253,000 net mineral acres principally located in Oklahoma, North Dakota, Texas, New Mexico, and Arkansas. As of September 30, 2020, it had proved reserves of 57.7 Bcfe. It sells its products to pipeline and marketing companies. The company was formerly known as Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. and changed its name to PHX Minerals Inc. in October 2020. PHX Minerals Inc. was founded in 1926 and is based in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

