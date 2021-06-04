Financial Contrast: Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI) vs. Safehold (NYSE:SAFE)

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) and Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Safehold alerts:

This table compares Safehold and Radius Global Infrastructure’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Safehold $155.43 million 24.40 $59.29 million $1.17 60.86 Radius Global Infrastructure $69.76 million 13.19 -$175.91 million N/A N/A

Safehold has higher revenue and earnings than Radius Global Infrastructure.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

28.2% of Safehold shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.3% of Radius Global Infrastructure shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Safehold shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.7% of Radius Global Infrastructure shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Safehold and Radius Global Infrastructure, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Safehold 0 0 4 0 3.00 Radius Global Infrastructure 0 0 3 0 3.00

Safehold presently has a consensus target price of $82.50, suggesting a potential upside of 15.85%. Radius Global Infrastructure has a consensus target price of $18.33, suggesting a potential upside of 21.98%. Given Radius Global Infrastructure’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Radius Global Infrastructure is more favorable than Safehold.

Profitability

This table compares Safehold and Radius Global Infrastructure’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Safehold 37.11% 4.47% 1.94% Radius Global Infrastructure N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Safehold beats Radius Global Infrastructure on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Safehold

Safehold Inc. (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk. The Company, which is taxed as a real estate investment trust (REIT) and is managed by its largest shareholder, iStar Inc., seeks to deliver safe, growing income and long-term capital appreciation to its shareholders.

About Radius Global Infrastructure

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and rental of wireless telecom real properties. The company leases rooftops, wireless towers, and other structures underlying wireless communications cell sites. As of December 31, 2020, it had interests in 7,189 leases situated on 5,427 communications sites located in the United States and 18 other countries. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Safehold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safehold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.