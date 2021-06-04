Financial Survey: Lantern Pharma (LTRN) and Its Competitors

Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ: LTRN) is one of 832 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Lantern Pharma to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Lantern Pharma and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Lantern Pharma N/A -$5.91 million -11.02 Lantern Pharma Competitors $1.73 billion $125.43 million -2.87

Lantern Pharma’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Lantern Pharma. Lantern Pharma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Lantern Pharma and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lantern Pharma N/A -21.56% -20.88% Lantern Pharma Competitors -2,669.14% -117.57% -28.76%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

12.5% of Lantern Pharma shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.7% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 30.3% of Lantern Pharma shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.5% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Lantern Pharma and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lantern Pharma 0 2 0 0 2.00 Lantern Pharma Competitors 4605 17587 38710 766 2.58

Lantern Pharma presently has a consensus target price of $24.50, suggesting a potential upside of 62.25%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 54.39%. Given Lantern Pharma’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Lantern Pharma is more favorable than its competitors.

Summary

Lantern Pharma competitors beat Lantern Pharma on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Lantern Pharma Company Profile

Lantern Pharma Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of precision oncology therapies using artificial intelligence, genomics, and machine learning. Its advanced drug candidate is LP-100, which is in phase II clinical trials to treat metastatic, castration-resistant, prostate cancer. The company also develops LP-300 as a combination therapy for non or never-smokers with non-small cell lung cancer adenocarcinoma. In addition, its preclinical development drug candidate is LP-184, an alkylating agent that damages DNA in cancer cells that overexpress certain biomarkers and is from the fulvene class of compounds. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

