First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Shares Sold by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lessened its position in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 823,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 21,564 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned approximately 0.64% of First Industrial Realty Trust worth $37,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $466,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,158,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $282,018,000 after buying an additional 642,457 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

In other First Industrial Realty Trust news, CIO Johannson L. Yap sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.26, for a total value of $738,900.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 215,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,639,125.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott A. Musil sold 10,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.24, for a total value of $531,792.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,528 shares in the company, valued at $4,556,078.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,800 shares of company stock worth $2,017,992. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Scotiabank raised shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.64.

FR opened at $52.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of 30.82 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.11 and a twelve month high of $52.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.89.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $116.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.68 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 47.92% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.70%.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

